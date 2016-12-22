Nusli Wadia Independent director of Tata Steel Board removed

New Delhi: As per the latest notification by Tata Steel, Nusli Wadia, the independent director of the company's board has been removed from the board. Over 90.8 per cent of shareholders agreed to his dismissal from the company in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday.

In the regulatory filing, the company said, "Total vote in favour of the resolution was 56.79 crore, i.e. 90.80 per cent, and total vote against the motion was 5.75 crore, i.e. 9.20 per cent".

It further added, "The motion (was) carried in favour of the resolution with overwhelming majority way beyond a special resolution hurdle of 75 per cent, even though this motion was an ordinary resolution requiring simple majority".

Commenting on the favour and against votes, the company said that the promoter and promoter firms held around 30.45 crore shares in the company out of which 29.59 crore had voted. The total number of votes against the proposal was 5.75 crore which accounted for 17.5% of non promoters.

Standing firm on the decision, the company stated that even if the votes given by the promoters were excluded, there still would have been a 3/4 majority in the resolution.

"Both institutional and retail voted on a similar pattern with significant majority well beyond the 3/4th majority mark in all categories," the company said.

As for retail shareholders, the company said that out of a total of 24.02 crore shares, 96.14 lakh voted, with 81.21 lakh (84.4 per cent) in favour and 15 lakh (15.6 per cent) against.

Commenting on the resolution by the Tata Sons, the independent director of the company, Nusli Wadia said, "False, baseless allegations made by made in explanatory statement by Tata Sons supporting resolution to seek my removal."

Commenting on the NANO project, Wadia said, "Have outlined events relating to some key decisions of board most important of all is Tata Motors' ill conceived investment in NANO".

"Delay in closure of NANO is a serious drain on the finances of company, in addition it has created a very negative image of PVB of company", he added.

Previously, Nusli Wadia had filed Rs 3,000 cr defamation case in the Bombay high court against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and some of its directors, following the move to remove him from the board of the three companies.