Jet Airways to deploy Airbus A330s to additional destinations
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 07:24
Jet Airways, Indian flights, Airbus A330, domestic flights, Indian airlines, Delhi Mumbai flight

Mumbai: Airline major Jet Airways on Monday said that it will introduce its wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft on certain additional domestic and international routes.

"The introduction of wide-body services on our key domestic routes not only allows Jet Airways to scale up capacity in response to increase in demand but also guarantees guests a superior flying experience," Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the airline, the state-of-the-art aircraft will be deployed on the Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai routes, aside from Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bangalore-Mumbai legs on the airline's domestic network.

While the wide-body service between Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai is slated to begin from Sunday, January 15, 2017, the airline will commence its Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bangalore-Mumbai services from January 16, 2017.

The Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai wide-body service is scheduled to start from January, 18, 2017.

Earlier this year, the airline began operating its Airbus A330s between Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata routes.

The airline added that wide body aircraft with its characteristic two-cabin configuration of 18 seats in 'Premiere' and 236 in 'Economy' will also increase capacity on the key routes by as much as 50 per cent.

 

 

