Twitter partners with ICICI Bank to smoothen customer experience

New Delhi: Twitter and ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership that integrates a slew of digital customer care support features for the bank, benefiting millions of its customers with direct online response to their queries and feedback in real-time.

ICICI Bank is the first bank in India to implement the new features to its Twitter account @ICICIBank_Care for customer care.

"With the latest customer care features from Twitter, we hope the bank and their customers will find greater convenience in their digital engagement and stronger customer relationships as a result," said Arvinder Gujral, Senior Director, Business Development, Asia Pacific, Twitter, in a statement.

The bank has activated the support indicator, introduced the message button and embedded deep links for moving a conversation from public to private thereby allowing customers to provide feedback on a service interaction.

The features are available to businesses globally.

"Customer feedback can be implemented through our ecosystem partners. Support indicators and the Message button can be activated on a new Customer support settings page on the Twitter Dashboard website," the company said.

"This initiative is in line with our philosophy of 'Khayaal Aapka' wherein we offer services that make banking a rewarding experience for our valued customers," added Sujit Ganguli, Senior General Manager, ICICI Bank.