Maverick proposal of the quarter? Firm plans vodka plant in ‘dry’ Gujarat
By
| Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 13:59
First Published |
SBM Group, Gujarat, Dry state, Vodka, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, MoU, Manufacturing unit, Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government, potatoes,

Firm plans vodka plant in ‘dry’ Gujarat | Image for pictorial representation

New Delhi: In what can easily be called a maverick proposal, the Gujarat government has received an application for setting up of a vodka plant and also a distillery unit in the dry state.

The unusual proposal was offered by the SBM Group. The group has also listed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The MoU will be filed under Agro and food processing sector.

In the proposal filed by the SBM group, they have asked for permission to set up one vodka plant where the spirit will be made using potatoes which are grown abundantly in Gujarat and one distillery as part of its mega food park in Ahmedabad district.

Also Read: Gujarat government orders culling of birds after avian flu scare

Speaking on the matter, director of prohibition, B Kumar, said, “Current laws prohibit production of any type of liquor in Gujarat. We have not yet received any application for a distillery”.

The estimated investment by the group is worth Rs 5,000 crores.

As per the details listed in MoU with the Gujarat government, SBM Group sought 150 acres of land for the set up of the park.

 

Tags:
SBM Group, Gujarat, dry state, vodka, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, MoU, manufacturing unit, Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government, potatoes
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.