Maverick proposal of the quarter? Firm plans vodka plant in ‘dry’ Gujarat

New Delhi: In what can easily be called a maverick proposal, the Gujarat government has received an application for setting up of a vodka plant and also a distillery unit in the dry state.

The unusual proposal was offered by the SBM Group. The group has also listed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The MoU will be filed under Agro and food processing sector.

In the proposal filed by the SBM group, they have asked for permission to set up one vodka plant where the spirit will be made using potatoes which are grown abundantly in Gujarat and one distillery as part of its mega food park in Ahmedabad district.

Speaking on the matter, director of prohibition, B Kumar, said, “Current laws prohibit production of any type of liquor in Gujarat. We have not yet received any application for a distillery”.

The estimated investment by the group is worth Rs 5,000 crores.

As per the details listed in MoU with the Gujarat government, SBM Group sought 150 acres of land for the set up of the park.