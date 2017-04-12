As oil companies falling under ownership of state, plan to implement daily revision of fuel prices from May 1, petrol pumps are expected to see fluctuating prices of diesel and petrol in the coming days.

As per sources, the prices are expected to change by a few paisa on a daily basis.

The pilot project which kick-starts from May 1 will be implemented first in five cities Puducherry, Vizag, Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Chandigarh.

Commenting on the matter, petroleum minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said that change in pricing of petroleum products is a recommendation of experts and the government has nothing to do with it.

The decision comes in as the refineries like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revise petrol prices every fortnight to reflect volatility in the currency and in global oil markets.

The last change in fuel price happened on March 31, where petrol prices were cut by Rs 3.77 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.91 per litre.