Owners of petrol pumps all across the country have threatened to observe Sunday as holiday and want an 8-hour schedule for their employees if the government continues to ignore their demands for hiked commissions. They want the steps to be introduced from May 10.

Fuel stations across the country employ at least 500,000 employees, including 100,000 temporary contractual workers.

Currently, the dealer commission on petrol is Rs 2.56 a litre and Rs 1.65 for diesel. The hike has been demanded by the dealers as the current margins are insufficient to meet operating costs.

Petrol pump owners had earlier withdrawn a strike in January after state-run oil firms assured them higher dealer commission.

Public sector oil companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are mulling reviewing fuel prices daily rather than fortnightly to align them better with international prices.