Aircel on Wednesday announced free incoming calls on national roaming.

“Aircel customers will enjoy free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges on Aircel network across the country. Aircel customers need to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks,” the company said in a statement here.

“We are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming,” said Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel.

“We want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us,” he said.