A- A A+

In a bid to promote manufacturing in India, the cabinet on Wednesday approved the domestic purchase preference policy for state-run oil firms that will allow domestic service or product providers to offer a higher bid and still be eligible for the contract.

ALSO READ: Russia and US agree to investigate Syria chemical attack

“Manufacturers/service providers whose quoted price is within 10 per cent of the lowest valid price bid, would be eligible for purchase preference for a stipulated portion of the purchase order, on matching such price,” a Petroleum Ministry statement said here.

The preference policy will be applicable for five years.

“A steering committee will oversee implementation, carry out annual review and recommend continuation of the policy from year to year basis,” it said.

“Targets of local content (LC) will be stipulated for certain oil and gas business activities,” it added.

The cabinet also approved setting up of an Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy at Visakhapatnam with a capital expenditure of Rs 655.46 crore.

First Published | 13 April 2017 7:46 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        