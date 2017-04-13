Software major Infosys Ltd has projected lower revenue growth in single digit for the fiscal 2017-18 than it posted in fiscal 2016-17 in dollar and rupee terms.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE on Thursday, the IT firm said consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 would grow 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency (cc) and 6.1-8.1 per cent in dollar terms from 7.4 per cent ($10.2 billion) annual growth posted in the fiscal 2016-17 (FY 2017).

“In rupee terms, the revenue growth for FY 2018 will be 2.5-4.5 per cent in rupee in FY 2018 as against 9.7 per cent (Rs 68,484 crore) annual growth it posted in FY 2017,” said the filing.

In constant currency, the dollar rate as on March 31, 2017 was Rs 64.85.