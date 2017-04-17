The allowance committee examining the 7th Pay Commission recommendations is likely to submit its final report this week.

A high-level meeting headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa will submit its report on HRA and allowances to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

At least 47 lakh Central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners are going to get benefited by the final report.

A total of 196 existing allowances were examined by the 7th Pay Commission.

The commission had also recommended the abolition of 51 allowances and subsuming of 37 allowances.

Earlier this month, the commission had recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27%, 18 % and 9% when DA crosses 50% and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent, a report by Zee News said.

The total financial impact of implementing the pay commission recommendations in the 2016-17 fiscal is likely to be Rs 1,02,100 crore, as per government estimates.