SpiceJet, the country’s favourite low-cost carrier, flagged off its first direct flight on the Delhi – Bangkok – Delhi route yesterday. First few passengers were handed over their boarding passes and a goody bag by Mr. Isra Stapanaseth Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The service on the Delhi – Bangkok route, will be operational six days a week (except Tuesday) and after 9th May the service would be a daily one. Similarly the service on the Bangkok – Delhi route will be operational on all days except Wednesday till 10th May after which it would be available on all days.

On the occasion Ms Shilpa Bhatia – Senior VP, Commercial, SpiceJet Ltd. said, “We have received an overwhelming response for our Delhi Bangkok offering. This sector has always been popular with business travelers and with the onset of vacations we will see a large number of family and leisure travelers also availing our service on this route.”

“Tourism Authority of Thailand congratulates SpiceJet on the launch of the new flight. The direct flights will convenience corporates, family travellers and also benefit the wedding segment. The new service by SpiceJet will provide a big boost to tourism.” said Mr. Isra Stapanaseth, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The new flight will connect the cities of Jaipur, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Gorakhpur, Dharamshala, Surat and Jabalpur through convenient onward connections to Bangkok from Delhi. Besides Delhi, SpiceJet also serves Bangkok with a direct flight from Kolkata.

Incessantly famed for its local cuisines, floating markets, happening night life and extravagant hospitality, Bangkok – the city rich with contrasts is known to welcome more visitors than any other city in the world making it one of the global hot spots.

Bangkok is one of SpiceJet’s seven international destinations – Dubai, Dhaka, Colombo, Kabul, Male (Maldives), and Muscat. Bookings for tickets are now open on www.spicejet.com and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective Dates

SG 87 Delhi Bangkok 21:05 3:00 Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 15 April – 8 May’17

SG 88 Bangkok Delhi 3:50 6:25 Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 16 April – 9 May’17

SG 87 Delhi Bangkok 21:05 3:00 Daily 9 May 2017 onwards

SG 88 Bangkok Delhi 3:50 6:25 Daily 10 May 2017 onwards