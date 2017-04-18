The US dollar fell against other major currencies on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

The latest missile test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea spurred market demand for safe-haven currencies like Japanese yen on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The greenback declined against the yen and touched 108.14 during the session, the lowest level since mid-November.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.32 per cent at 100.190 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0650 dollars from 1.0617 dollars, and the British pound added to 1.2575 dollars from 1.2512 US dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar climbed to 0.7594 US dollar from 0.7578 US dollar.

The US dollar bought 108.69 Japanese yen, lower than 109.13 yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 1.0036 Swiss francs from 1.0052 Swiss francs, and it edged down to 1.3300 Canadian dollars from 1.3304 Canadian dollars.