United States President Donald Trump will introduce imminent changes to the H1B visa which is expected to affect 1,50,000 businesses in the US. It can be fairly expected that prospective candidates for the visa will be rejected despite being expertly qualified and the job being under specialty occupation.

US companies that look at India for IT recruitments and outsourcing will now have to focus more on deliberately hiring Americans.

While some specific nationalities have special visas which allows them to circumvent the H-1B cap, India is unfortunately not among them. The alternatives for an H-1B holder or pursuant Indian national are:

O visas

This is a highly restrictive programme which allows only foreign nationals who have displayed extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, athletics, arts or motion pictures. O visas will be granted for up to three years with possible indefinite extension.

Using Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT)

Some foreign employees have OPT or CPT periods left whereby they can continue to work in the US until the H1-B filing date. Employees with CPT and OPT eligibility left will be able to continue their work.

Training/Internship program

The H-3 visa allows foreign nationals in the US to train in a specific field if that training facility is not available in the foreign national’s country. Work that is incidentally related to the training will only be entertained. H-3 trainees will have to prove that they have no intention of staying as immigrant in the country.

Asking employer for permanent residence

Your company, if it is interested in making a substantial commitment, can consider sponsoring lawful permanent residence. Although the process is long and arduous, it usually entails in procurement of a green card.