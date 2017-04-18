Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turned heads on Tuesday when he announced that the popular 457 visa was being scrapped. He said that a new version of the visa programme will focus on recruiting only the “best and the brightest”.

The 457 visa is used by over 95,000 temporary foreign workers with many of them being Indian nationals. The Australian government, much like the Trump administration, is aiming to tackle the unemployment rate in the country by hiring Australians.

He said on Facebook, “Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values.”

After this abolition, Australia will now only welcome skilled workers. Turnbull said that he could not allow passports to jobs that “could and should go to Australians”.

The government claimed that the 457 visa was allegedly being used by companies to bring inexpensive workers from abroad. The Australian government will now instead focus on “filling critical skill gaps and not bring in foreign workers because an employer finds it cheaper and easier to do so”.

For those who are already in Australia under the 457 visa programme, they will not be affected by the change.