A student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai has issued notice to apparel chain Zara to stop selling clothes which have been made in Pakistan.

The Spanish clothing chain Zara has been told not to sell clothes which are manufactured in Pakistan. MNS members went to the Infiniti mall, Malad mall and Phoenix malls in both Kurla and Lower Parel to issue the notice.

The MNS has cited Pakistan Military Court’s sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav as the reason behind the notice being issued. They have warned of agitation against the clothing chain if their request is not complied with.

“Pakistan is killing our people and jawan and we are selling their clothes. The country has implicated Mumbai’s Kulbhushan Jadhav and even after request from our government, they want to hang him on false pretexts. If they will not stop selling, then we will start agitation MNS-style,” MNVS vice president Akhil Chitre said.

An altercation allegedly occurred after the MNVS members barged into a Zara showroom and told the staffs to stop selling the products.

Zara has refused to comment on the matter at the moment.

In the past, the MNS targeted their agitation on Karan Johar and the Bollywood fraternity by telling them to boycott Pakistani actors.