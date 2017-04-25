A fresh jolt was faced by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali after Canteen Stores Department (CDS), an entity selling consumer goods to armed personnel, suspended the selling of Patanjali Ayurveda’s amla juice. The suspension by the CDS came in after the juice failed to clear the laboratory test.

However, Patanjali stood its ground and said that the juice is more of a medicinal product. The firm also added that it is absolutely safe for human drinking.

Meanwhile, a show cause notice was served to the FMCG firm after the failure of the lab test carried out at Bengal Public Health Laboratory, Kolkata.

As per sources, the CSD followed the basic procedure and immediately suspended the sale of the amla juice. A notice was slammed on the firm to further examine the product’s accepted standard and also explain them.

Sources from the CSD added that a further course of action will be taken after a reply is received from Patanjali.

The Patanjali Ayurveda had said that the test on the juice should be carried out as per the AYUSH ministry norms. Patanjali Ayurveda also added that the food regulator of the country, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was not applicable to the respected product.