Beverages multinational Coca-Cola’s Indian arm on Friday announced that T.K.K. Krishnakumar will take over as the President of the company’s India and South West Asia business, with effect from May 1.

According to the company, Krishnakumar, who currently serves as the CEO and South West Asia Regional Director of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, will replace current President Venkatesh Kini, who served the company for 19 years.

“As outlined by our President and Chief Operating Officer James Quincey a few weeks ago, the Coca-Cola Company is designing a new operating model to support the next stage of our transformation into a growth-oriented, consumer-centred, total beverage company,” Coca-Cola’s Asia Pacific Group President John Murphy said in a statement.

“Key components of this new operating model are a revitalised organisational capability and better system alignment to ensure that optimum execution multiplies our marketing plans and investment.”

The company has appointed as its South West Asia Regional Director, Vamsi Mohan, who currently serves as BIG’s (Bottling Investments Group) Region Director for Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

“Christina Ruggiero, currently Chief Procurement Officer for the Coca-Cola System in North America, and President and CEO for Bottlers’ Sales & Services, LLC, will be reporting to Vamsi as the new CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages,” the statement added.

Coca-Cola India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies which, along with its bottling partners, has a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets.