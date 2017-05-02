After much anticipation, Uber on Tuesday launched its food delivery app UberEATS in India. The service will initially be available in Mumbai.

“Mumbai is home to a booming food industry with a vibrant food culture offering both global and local cuisines. The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region,” UberEATS India said in a statement.

Uber’s online food delivery platform will be released as its own application. The company has partnered with over 200 restaurants and promises delivery time of 35 minutes.

The application will show users a list of popular local restaurants upon detecting their location. There is no minimum order size, however a delivery fee of Rs 15 will be levied on each purchase. The users can also track their delivery status on the app.

UberEATS started as UberFresh in 2014 in Los Angeles