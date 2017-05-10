Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had been putting in innumerable efforts to free their passengers from the clutches of all sorts of inconvenience. In the latest, IRCTC has offered the delivery of rail tickets at the doorstep of the passengers and also allowing them to make payments through any mode including cash.

In order to boost Railway commutation, IRCTC introduced pay-on-delivery service allowing passengers to book train tickets online.

Commenting on the feature a senior IRCTC official said that the feature is available on its official website and also on application. This new feature was basically introduced to curb the use of agents when it comes to train ticket booking, the official added.

Hailing the move by IRCTC, source add that this will encourage the commuters who book tickets at railway counters to move to online platform as there is a cost and effort involved to reach the ticket counters.

In order to avail the feature, the passengers will have to do a one-time registration for availing payment on delivery as a payment option. The passenger will have to tender the Aadhar card in order to avail PoD.

The charges of PoD shall be Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs5,000 and Rs120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000.

In case if the passenger cancels the ticket, he/she would have to pay the cancellation as well as delivery charges.