Leading e-retailer Amazon claimed it acquired more new customers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country during its four-day ‘Great Indian Sale’ that concluded on Sunday.

“Our customers’ acquisition drive in 2017 saw 235% annual growth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities during the four-day sale since May 11,” said the Indian subsidiary of the US-based e-commerce giant in a statement here.

The company, however, did not disclose the number of customers it acquired during the sale and from which cities across the country.

Acceleration in customer acquisition, however, saw a whopping 500 per cent growth in tier-4 towns like Singrauli, Alwar, Dholpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shivpuri.

“Prime members accounted for 35 per cent of the orders and sales on May 11 were the largest on the back of 85 per cent growth in the first quarter,” noted the statement.

Purchases by paid prime members grew 100 per cent over its similar sale in January.

In the wireless category, global brands like Apple and Samsung saw 30 times and 16 times sales growth, while BPL’s Exclusive television sets and washing machines grew 24 times.

“We are humbled at the huge response to the sale, which surpassed our expectations in prime member subscriptions, new customer acquisition and in setting new benchmarks,” said Amazon India Vice-President Manish Tiwary in the statement.

Brands like Arrow, Levis, Fila, Sparx, Woodland have grown 11 fold, while premium watches like Casio, Citizen and Times clocking 6 times and handbag brands like Caprese, Baggit, and Hidesign grown, 11, 13 and 8 times respectively in terms of units.

“Customers also latched onto our exchange and zero cost EMI adoption during the sales,” the statement said.