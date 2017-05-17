State-run Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a marginal revision in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad effective from Wednesday the recent increase in minimum wages by the Delhi government.

Thus CNG prices will increase by 35 paise per kg in Delhi and by 40 paise per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, IGL said in a release here.

The new consumer price of CNG is now Rs 37.65 per kg in Delhi and Rs 43.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

IGL also said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. at select outlets. Thus, consumer price of CNG would be Rs 36.15 per kg in Delhi and Rs 41.65 per kg in NCR during 12.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. at the select CNG stations across the region.

Also effective from Wednesday, IGL has hiked the consumer price of PNG to the households by 81 paisa per standard cubic meter (scm) across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. PNG in Delhi will increase from Rs 24.05 per scm to Rs 24.86 per scm and in NCR increase from Rs 25.56 to 26.37 per scm.