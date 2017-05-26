Healthy buying in metal and automobile stocks, and a strong rupee took the Indian equity markets to a record high during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE crossed the 31,000 mark for the first time to touch a new high of 31,034.30 points intra-day.

At 1.45 p.m., the Sensex traded at 31,008.24 points — up 258.21 points or 0.84% from its previous close at 30,750.03 points.

The wider 51-scrip NSE Nifty also traded close to the important 9,600 level. It traded at 9,584.10 points — up 74.35 points or 0.78%.

The Nifty, too, touched a new high of 9,592.15 points intra-day.