India based multinational corporation Larsen & Toubro on Monday reported an an exponential rise of 29.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17.

According to the company, its consolidated net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,025 crore from Rs 2,335 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2015-16.

The Q4 consolidated gross revenue of the multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services edged higher by 12 per cent to Rs 36,828 crore.

On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, the company reported that its consolidated net profit rose by 43 per cent to Rs 6,041 crore.

The multinational’s consolidated gross revenue during the fiscal under review was higher by eight per cent to Rs 110,011 crore.

“Consolidated order book of the group stood at a robust level of Rs 261,341 crore as at March 31, 2017, higher by 5 per cent on a y-o-y basis. International order book constituted 27 per cent of the total order book,” the statement said.

“The Board of Directors has recommended for the approval of shareholders, the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 (one bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every two equity shares of Rs 2 each held).”

The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share on the pre-bonus share capital.

“The bonus shares qualify for dividend. The post-bonus dividend per share works out to Rs 14 per share,” the statement said.