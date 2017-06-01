The US dollar declined against most major currencies on Wednesday amid rising political uncertainties. In late New York trading, the euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1186 in the previous session, and the British pound climbed to $1.2890 from $1.2854 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7432 from $0.7467.

Analysts said the dollar remains pressured as hopes for a big fiscal stimulus plan from the Trump administration have gradually faded away.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.35 percent at 96.940 in late trading.

The US dollar bought 110.62 Japanese yen, lower than 110.76 yen of the previous session.

The US dollar fell to 0.9675 Swiss franc from 0.9747 Swiss franc, and it edged up to 1.3506 Canadian dollars from 1.3457 Canadian dollars.