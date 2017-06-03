The Goods and Service Tax (GST) panel has fixed a tax rate slab of 3% of gold and 0.25 on rough diamond, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Addressing a media conference, Jaitley said that GST scheduled to come into effect from July 1 will constitute these rates to envelop the ‘ambitious’ one tax one regime policy across the nation.

Tax rate of some of the other commodities was also fixed, footwear below Rs 500 to be taxed at 5% & footwear above Rs 500 at 18%. Tax rate of 28% with cess was imposed on Bidi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the 15th meeting of the GST council and the rates of taxes and the cess to be levied on them was finalised.

Silk and jute remain tax-free, cotton natural fibre will be taxed at 5%, and manmade fibre will be taxed at 18%. Apparel costing below Rs1000 will be taxed at 5%. The following announcements were made by FM Arun Jaitley.

The Finance Ministry cleared all the pending rules of GST for its rollout on July 1.