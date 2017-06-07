Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to keep the key rates unchanged. The bank decided to keep Repo Rate unchanged at 6.25 %, the CRR or Cash Reserve Ratio also remains unchanged at 4%. SLR or statutory liquidity ratio was, however, cut by 50 basis points.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel announced its second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2017- 18 in Mumbai after meeting for two days.

Addressing a press conference on monitary policy, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that inflation was low since Novemeber 2016 due to transitory factors .

Patel also clarified that demonetisation was not responsible for slowdown in economy.

“Recent GDP data shows that economy started slowing before demonetisation. GDP slowdown is more due to fundamental factors,” he said.

Talking about the issue of farmer loan waiver, Patel said that it is a path that needs to be tread carefully.

The RBI is expected to wait for July 1 roll-out of GST and assess its impact on inflation before making changes in rates.