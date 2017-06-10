Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has termed Mauritius ideally placed for emerging as an IT hub and a “gateway to Africa” due to its strategic location and political and economic stability, an official statement said Friday.

Mahajan, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the Indian Ocean island country, met its President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim on Thursday and said the two countries have shared interest in a range of areas including marine research and information technology.

According to a Lok Sabha release, Mahajan told Gurib-Fakim that their countries have historically enjoyed unique relations and mutual relationship is of “hearts and sentiments”.

She said that the two countries are connected by strong cultural links and Mauritius is a home away from home for Indians.

Mahajan congratulated him on the upcoming 50th year of Independence and presented a copy of the Constitution of India.

Gurib-Fakim appreciated the relationship with India and expressed the confidence that it will continue to flourish, the release said.

Mahajan along with the members of the delegation also visited Apravasi Ghat – the place where the first group of 36 immigrant workers from India landed in Mauritius about 183 years ago.