Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of two new daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Porbandar and Mumbai-Kandla routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, with effect from July 10.

According to the airline, it has not sought any subsidy or viability gap funding under the scheme.

“SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and eleven routes under the first phase of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS),” the airline said in a statement.

Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer, while two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur, it added.

Under the scheme, the airline will be operating the new flights on the Mumbai-Porbandar route with RCS seats at Rs 2,250 (all inclusive). The return Porbandar-Mumbai fight will be a non-RCS flight, the statement said.

The fare on the Mumbai-Kandla and Kandla-Mumbai routes would be Rs 2,500 (all inclusive) for RCS seats, the airline added.

Currently, SpiceJet is the country’s largest regional player operating a fleet of 19 Bombardier Q400 planes, which can seat 78 passengers, besides 33 Boeing 737s.