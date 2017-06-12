Indian economy seems to be on a road to recovery as India’s industrial production has witnessed a growth of 3.1% in April, as per Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

In May last year, Factory output measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 6-5%.

According to CSO data, the cumulative growth for April-March 2016-17 over the corresponding period of the previous year 7 stood at 5%.

The manufacturing sector has witnessed a growth of 2.6%. However, Capital goods investment has contracted by 1.3% in May.

Meanwhile, Consumer price index inflation has fallen to 2.18% in May, as compared to 5.76% in the same month last year.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) moved into deflation as prices in May fell by (-) 1.05 per cent, as compared with a rise of 7.45 per cent in the corresponding month of 2016, pulled down by lower prices of pulses, cereals and perishable goods.

While vegetable prices in May fell by 13.44 per cent as compared with last year, pulses recorded a sharper drop of 19.44 per cent. Food and beverages during the month in consideration recorded a marginal fall of (-)0.22 per cent over the same month last year.

Among non-food categories, ‘fuel and light’ registered the highest inflation rate of 5.46 per cent in May over that in the same month of 2016.

The current inflation rate is the lowest rate since the series began in 2012.