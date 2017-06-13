Even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has assured to launch Central Government’s ambitious Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, a look at the ground level raises doubts if the country is really prepared to migrate and implement the rollout by next month.

In an attempt to get a better picture, NewsX spoke to people from various strata that will fall under the GST regime on its release from next month.

One such visit to a training Center called GSTSamadhan in the capital which conducts regular seminars for the traders asserts that up to forty percent of traders are not prepared for the rollout.

“The traders aren’t ready for the rollout of the GST. They don’t even know what GST is. They need for time for the rollout. The traders need to train their employees and themselves,” says Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of GSTSamadhan.

Agarwal says that only “30-40 percent traders in our country who use manual accounting systems”. With GST applicable from next month, a lot of businesses will be forced to halt because of the confusion. “The traders need to update their IT systems and get GST consultants,” he added.

Government which has sorted the final GST rates after in series of panel meets chaired by FM Jaitley, MK Agarwal, mentor at GSTSamadhan, stressed that the new “rules have been coming in instalments” which has caused a lot of confusion among people.

Calling out to the governments’ for lack of clarity in answering queries regarding the new tax regime, he claims that traders are expecting an extension of the rollout.

Citing the financial implications, Gurbachan Singh, president of Daryaganj traders association said that the GST software required to relegate new tax rates is expensive as it costs between Rs 18,000 to Rs 50,000.

“The Govt plans to give 60 percent compensation of the excise we have paid on the stock. There must be complete compensation. Otherwise, we will run into losses,” he adds.

Notably a large percentage of small traders in India still use pen and paper to manually file their account books. With the new rates, the traders will have to update their IT systems.

“We are in this business for the last 40 years. But we are not techno-savvy. How can I learn computers at age 50? I have to file five returns a month. Do I keep filing returns or do I do my business? I am not in a position to learn computers, “says Vikash Kapoor, a trader who maintains account logs manually.

Another trader, Shyam Sundar Agarwal, who relies on manual account system says that with the GST slated to be rolled out next month he will have to hire an accountant which will take a cut from his profit share.

With the economic pundits calling GST one of the most ‘transformatory’ exercise in Indian tax system since the independence, there is a possibility that various small traders might get ‘rolled over’ in the process as well.