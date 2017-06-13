Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has launched its retail venture – SpiceStyle – which is expected to boost the airline’s ancillary revenue income.

Airline sources revealed that the company’s retail venture aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 150 crore in the first year.

According to the source, the airline has made an investment of around Rs 15 crore in setting up SpiceStyle.

The company said that the new venture is expected to boost its ancillary revenue income which has grown from six per cent to around 17 % in the last two years.

“In this new exciting journey, we shall be partnering with leading e-commerce marketplaces to distribute our exclusive range of products, which can also be ordered on-board our flights as well as on SpiceStyle.com,” Ajay Singh, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, was quoted as saying in a statement.