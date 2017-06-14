Global professional service company Accenture will achieve by 2025 a gender-balanced workforce, with 50% male and 50% employees, the company said on Wednesday.

“Diversity makes our business stronger and more innovative and, most important, it makes the world a better place. With this new goal, we are sending an important message to our people and our clients confirming our commitment to a gender-balanced workforce,” said Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme in a statement.

Accenture currently has 150,000 women, nearly 40% of its global workforce. The company aims to grow its percentage of women managing directors to 25 per cent globally by 2020.

“As we work toward ’50 by 25′, our ultimate goal is to create a truly human environment where people have a real sense of belonging, where they can show up every day, be who they are and be their best, both professionally and personally,” at Ellyn Shook, Human Resources Officer at Accenture.

Approximately 80% of the women in the global executive leadership programme have been promoted or have significantly expanded their areas of responsibility, the company said.