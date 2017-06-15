Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday invited Japanese companies to invest in solar energy sector in the state.

In her meeting with a delegation of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) here, she said solar energy is the power of the future and Rajasthan is the ideal destination for investment in Solar Energy.

“Rajasthan has benefitted from the special relationship between India and Japan. Japan and Rajasthan have been working together for more than a decade and this partnership will keep going stronger,” said Raje, according to an official statement.

JETRO, she said, has been playing pivotal role in this partnership.

The Japanese zone, set up in Neemrana in Alwar district during her last regime, has become a role model and other states are also emulating it.

She assured that Rajasthan Government was committed to provide all possible cooperation and support to JETRO and Japanese investors.

JETRO’s Chief Director General, India, Kazuya Nakajo and other members of the delegation praised the steps taken by Rajasthan government to create an investor friendly atmosphere and promote ease of doing business in the state.