A day after London court granted bail to the fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya in an extradition hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday booked the liquor baron and defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd for actively participating in siphoning money under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Rs 9,000-crore bank loan fraud case.

In a complaint given in a Mumbai court it accused Vijay Mallya of participating in the laundering of money to the tune of Rs 417 crore of the Rs 900 crore it received in loan amount from IDBI bank, reports a national daily.

The Enforcement Directorate said that Mallya used Kingfisher Airlines Ltd to accomplish the loan from the bank at the pretext of using the money for the operational purpose for the airline.

Claiming that the 61-year-old Mallya diverted a part of the loan money to other shores, the agency has charged him and eight others including Kingfisher Airlines, United Breweries Holdings under sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA Act.

Enforcement Directorate has also pushed charges against IDBI officials to help Mallya secure loans against his weak financial credentials.

Accusing Mallya of diverting at least Rs 53 crore to India Formula One Team Ltd and Rs 70 crore to two other firms under him, ED said that Mallya lied to the banks at the behest of using the loan amount for Kingfisher Airlines. These transfers from the loan amount are “nothing but involved in the offence of money laundering,” read the complaint.

Citing Vijay Mallya’s deal with Diageo Plc where he received $40 million as a ‘convoluted’ method to receive the payments outside India, the ED said that it clearly shows that he never intended to repay the money to the banks.

“Mallya wants to continue enjoying the good times for himself at the cost of well-being (of) M/s KAL thereby wilfully siphoning off the loan amount at the cost of public interest and the national economy,” said ED.

Kingfisher owes over Rs 9,000 crore to 17 lenders, including the SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, United Bank of India, Central Bank, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Axis Bank among others.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mallya was granted bail by a Westminister Magistrate’s Court in London in an extradition case against him. The court has decided to hear the case of the 61- year-old former chief of defunct Kingfisher Airlines on July 6.