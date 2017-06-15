State-run Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday slashed petrol price by Rs 1.12 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.24 per litre with effect from the morning of June 16. The move comes a day ahead of the scheduled roll out of the new mechanism where the fuel prices will be revised daily nationwide.

With the latest cut, petrol will now cost Rs 66.91 per litre in Delhi, while diesel will be sold for Rs 55.94 per litre.

“The current level of international product prices of Petrol and Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of Petrol and Diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision,” Indian Oil Corp said in a statement.

The prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city with the new roll out.

The three state-owned OMCs — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — will daily revise the prices of the two main transportation fuels in sync with global crude oil prices.

The daily revision of Retail Selling Prices (RSPs) on a national level comes after the mechanism was successfully implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Puducherry from May 1.

The prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 31, when petrol price was increased by Rs 1.23 per litre, while that of diesel was raised by 89 paise a litre.

