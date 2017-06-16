Iran is interested in expanding ties with India in the fields of IT and communications, Iranian Labour Minister Ali Rabiei was on Thursday quoted as saying.

Rabiei made the remarks at a meeting with Indian Minister of Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on the sidelines of an International Labour Organization meeting in Geneva, Xinhua news agency reports.

A draft MoU has been prepared to be signed with India in near future, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted the Iranian minister as saying.

Dattatreya referred to common grounds for cooperation with Iran, saying his country was ready to transfer its experiences in the fields of rural employment, IT and ICT to Iran.