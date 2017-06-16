The Indian equity markets opened on a flat-to-positive note on Friday as healthy buying was witnessed in automobile, FMCG and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.19 a.m., the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 28.65 points or 0.30% to 9,606.70 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 31,160.47 points, traded at 31,142.05 points — up 66.32 points or 0.21% from its previous close at 31,075.73 points.

The BSE market breadth was bullish — with 805 advances and 290 declines.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices slipped into the negative territory, a day after US Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark rates.

The Nifty fell by 40.10 points or 0.42% to close at 9,578.05 points, while the Sensex closed at 31,075.73 points — down 80.18 points or 0.26%.