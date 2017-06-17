A- A A+

Online retail giant Amazon announced on Friday that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

In a news release, Amazon said it would acquire the upscale supermarket chain for $42 a share in an all-cash transaction that includes that company’s net debt, Efe news reported.

Whole Foods, founded in 1978, has more than 460 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, employs 87,000 people and is the leading natural and organic foods supermarket.

ALSO READ: China eases foreign investment restrictions in free-trade zones

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” Amazon’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said.

The supermarket chain will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand and John Mackey will remain the company’s CEO, the release said.

The transaction is subject to approval by Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, but the parties expect to close the transaction in the second half of 2017, it added.

First Published | 17 June 2017 6:53 PM
Read News On:

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

(Latest News in English from Newsx)