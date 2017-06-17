Setting an example that describes how well some companies understand and cooperate with their employees when their loved ones need them, some multinational companies give up-to 6 weeks paid leave to their employees to help someone seriously ill in their family.

Social Networking giant Facebook, is one such company which in an attempt to reach a new level of employee satisfaction, gives up-to 6 weeks paid leave in a year if employees of the company want to help their family members who are seriously ill.

Not only this but the employee in Facebook can also avail up-to 3-days paid leave if their family members are suffering from fever, viral or other diseases.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who lost her husband last year, had announced these company company policies in February this year.

After Facebook, its technology giant Microsoft and Adobe Systems, who also give up-to 4-weeks paid leave to its employees to be with their family members who need them during unfortunate times.

However, according to a law in United States, an employee can avail up-to 12-weeks paid leave to be with their members who are seriously ill but those will not be paid leaves. It depends on the company policy whether to give paid leave or not.