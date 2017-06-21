The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel on Wednesday announced a long-term technology partnership at an official signing ceremony here with IOC President Thomas Bach and the US tech giant’s chief executive officer Brian Krzanich.

Intel will join “The Olympic Partner” (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024. This partnership will transform the Olympic Games and the Olympic experience, according to a release.

“As a result of Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC is forging groundbreaking partnerships,” said Bach in a statement.

“Intel is a world leader in its field, and we’re very excited to be working with the Intel team to drive the future of the Olympic Games through cutting-edge technology. The Olympic Games provide a connection between fans and athletes that has inspired people around the world through sport and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. Thanks to our new innovative global partnership with Intel, fans in the stadium, athletes and audiences around the world will soon experience the magic of the Olympic Games in completely new ways.”

The first Olympic Games activation will take place at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, in South Korea, in February 2018, where Intel technology will provide real-time virtual reality viewing of the Olympic Winter Games.

Krzanich said: “We are excited to join the Olympic Movement and integrate Intel’s innovative technologies to advance the Olympic Games experience for fans around the world.

“Through this close collaboration with the Olympic family, we will accelerate the adoption of technology for the future of sports on the world’s largest athletic stage.”