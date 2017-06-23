With a surge in 4G adoption in the country, Reliance Jio has replaced Huawei as the most favoured 4G/LTE data card vendor in terms of market share/unit shipments in the second half of financial year 2016-2017.

“Market share of Reliance Jio grew from 12% in first half to 77% in the second half due to free data services along with comparatively lower price of its Mi-Fi data cards,” said Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, Industry Intelligence and Channels Research Practices, CyberMedia Research, in a statement late on Thursday.

Huawei shipments plunged sequentially by 36%. The vendor’s market share decreased from 33% in the first half to 10% in the second.

ZTE shipments witnessed 6% sequential growth while other vendors like Alcatel, D-Link saw a fall.

The Indian data cards market registered a 107% jump in the second half of financial year 2016-2017 to 3.6 million over the first half in terms of units shipped, the CMR’s monthly market review said.

“Mi-Fi devices led the growth of LTE/4G technology in the second half. LTE based Mi-Fi devices jumped sequentially by 333% in the same period,” Sinha added.

Mi-Fi is a portable broadband device that allows multiple end users and mobile devices to share a 3G or 4G mobile broadband Internet connection.