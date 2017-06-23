A 30-member French business delegation led by Paul Hermelin, Special Representative for Bilateral Economic Relations, arrived in Nagpur with aims to expand Indo-French bilateral cooperation.

The delegation, comprising heads of major world-renowned French companies presented their expertise and know-how with focus on various sectors like renewable energy, urban development and Smart Cities.

“Various French companies have made investments in Nagpur’s Smart City and Metro Rail Projects. Nagpur would emerge as a platform for strengthening Indo-French bilateral cooperation in future,” said Hermelin.

He further stated that Nagpur is a globally important city. The city is an example of Indo-French cooperation. Other cities of the world will take inspiration from Nagpur model in the future.

France had extended a loan of 3.5 million euro for Nagpur’s electric traffic and the cooperation is likely to continue in the future also, according to the sources.

Nagpur is among the three cities – including Chandigarh and Puducherry – selected to receive technical assistance from the French government through the French Development Agency as a part of its support towards the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission in India.