The Central government on Saturday gave nod to set up a new airport in Delhi NCR in Jewar in Greater Noida slated to be operational in another five to six years.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju confirmed the clearance given to the proposal for the Greenfield International Airport in Jewar.

Later the minister took to the microblogging site Twitter and said that the area notified for Noida Airport is 3000 hectares; 1st phase will be developed for 1000 hectares. We expect Rs 15-20 thousand crores of investment.

Reaching out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Raju congratulated and applauded the new UP govt for their strong push and commitment which resulted in the early clearance of the Jewar airport project.

“We have granted in-principle approval for a greenfield airport at Jewar (Greater Noida) to cater to the growing flying requirements of NCR,” added Raju.

He also asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to “add significant airport capacity” across the country. “Jewar airport will be the cargo hub of the country apart from catering to domestic and international traffic,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha said that once the new airport is operational, it will benefit all the “important towns in Western Uttar Pradesh”.

The plan for building a second airport at Jewar has been pending for long since 2002, first proposed by Mayawati government.