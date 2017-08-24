The wait is finally over! Bookings for free JioPhone are all set to begin on Thursday through both online and offline channels. The 4G feature phone will be delivered to customers on first-come, first-serve basis in September.

The much-awaited phone JioPhone, which was unveiled at the Reliance Industries AGM on 21st July 2017 is ‘essentially free’ for consumers, though they will have to make a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 to avoid ‘potential misuse’.

We bring you all the detalis about JioPhone pre-bookings, availability, sales, price & more. Read on!

— When do JioPhone bookings start?

Jio Phone bookings will start after 5pm on August 24.

— How to pre-book JioPhone?

You can book the jioPhone through both online and offline modes. Online booking can be made through MyJio app as well as website jio.com. For offline booking, visit Jio retailers or multi-brand service retailers.

— Is there any pre-booking amount?

Jio is charging users Rs 500 to pre-book the JioPhone. The amount will be adjusted against the fully refundable, one-time, security deposit at the time of delivery. The remaining Rs 1000 towards the security deposit can be paid at the time of delivery.

— What are some key features of JioPhone?

— Ability to be operated on voice command

— An Alpha numeric keypad

— 2.4 inch QVGA display

— FM Radio and Torchlight

— An SD Card slot

— A four way navigation system

Also, JioPhone will be pre-loaded with Jio Apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

— When will I get my JioPhone?

Reliance Jio is following the first-come, first-serve rule, so the delivery date will depend upon how quickly you book the device. Reliance Jio is hoping to sell 100 million units of JioPhone by the end of this year.

We hope all your queries have been answered. So hurry up and get the booking done so that you can lay your hands on the revolutionary JioPhone soon!