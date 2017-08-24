Going past the initial speculation, Reserve Bank of India on Thursday has announced to issue the fresh notes in the denomination of Rs 200 effectively from Friday, August 25. The RBI on Wednesday said that the 200-rupee note was supposed to be released by the first week of September.

RBI in a press release said, “The Reserve Bank of India will start rolling out the Rs 200 note starting August 25, 2017. The new denomination has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage.”

The RBI said that the introduction of Rs 200 notes will facilitate ease of transactions as the “new currency denomination and design is done keeping in consideration various factors like ease of transactions for the common man, replacement of soiled banknotes, inflation and the need for combating counterfeiting.”

The base colour of the note is Bright Yellow. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

Earlier, in a statement released by the Department of Economic Affairs, the government on Wednesday said the Central Government specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” reads the statement.

The notification for the Rs 200 notes was issued under Section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI.

Finance Ministry sources said that the new 200 denominated bank notes, being printed at a government press in Mysuru, will facilitate to fill out the demand of cash in the market.

As per reports, the decision to introduce new notes of Rs 200 was taken in March. The process of printing the new Rs 200 notes likely begin after June, once the government officially approved of the new denomination.

The RBI has also started field trials of plastic notes of Rs 10 as plastic notes are expected to last longer than cotton substrate based bank notes.

The Rs 200 note banknotes in line with the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, will bear the signature of RBI Governor Dr Urjit R Patel.

The image and salient features of ₹ 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series are as under:

Salient Features

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 200

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 200

3. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

9. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

11. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

12. For visually impaired

Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ₹ 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (Back)

13. Year of printing of the note on the left

14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

15. Language panel

16. Motif of Sanchi Stupa

17. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

Dimension

18. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mm