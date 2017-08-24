Ride-hailing applications Ola and Uber on Thursday announced their partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide services in Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar and Pune airports.

Ola said it would extend its range of mobility offering to commuters through designated “Ola Zones” and “Kiosks” at the four airports.

“The partnership will enable Ola driver partners to park their vehicles at a designated area, bringing down the estimated time of arrival to as low as two minutes,” the cab aggregator said in a statement.

The statement said “Ola Zones” would also serve as designated pick-up and drop-off points, delivering enhanced boarding experience to hundreds of thousands of travellers frequenting these four airports.

Saurabh Mishra, Director-Alliances at Ola, said: “This strategic alliance with AAI, assures a hassle free mobility experience for millions of passengers in these four cities.”

Cab-hailing app Uber said their service would be operational in the airports in Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar and Pune in a couple of weeks.

The company said it would set up booking zones at the airports, enabling passengers even without the app to book a ride.

“We are encouraged by the collaborative step from the AAI, enabling Uber to offer these solutions that marry the strengths of public air