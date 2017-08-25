A South Korean court on Friday sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to five years in prison after finding him guilty of bribery and embezzlement in a massive corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the verdict, saying Lee is believed to have been involved in the provision of 7.2 billion won ($6 million) in bribes for the equestrian training of the daughter of Park’s longtime friend and confidante Choi Soon-sil, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Lee was also convicted of embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.

Prosecutors had demanded a 12-year jail term for Lee on charges that he offered or pledged 43.3 billion won ($38 million) to win the government’s approval for a merger between two Samsung subsidiaries under terms designed to increase his control over the entire tech giant empire.

Lee, who has been under pre-sentencing detention since February, has denied the charges. Lee is expected to appeal the verdict.