Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of global software giant Infosys, on Friday said he will be with the company as its Non-Executive Chairman till it was “stable” and “on its path of full potential”.

In an investors’ call that had over 600 participants, Nilekani said: “I plan to be here (with the company) as long as it is necessary, and I will not be here as soon as I am not necessary.

“I have a set of tasks to accomplish — the CEO search has to be done, the Board has to be reconstituted and the business has to be stabilised.”

“I will be there as long as it takes and will work as hard as necessary to make sure Infosys is on its path of full potential,” he said.

The search for a new CEO is on globally — both internal and external to the company, Nilekani said.

“We are casting our nets very wide and we expect both internal and external candidates to apply for the CEO position. We are also looking at Infosys alumni,” he said.

“The nominations committee that will pick the CEO will be headed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw,” Nilekani said.

Issues related to the business of the company like strategies, transformation plan etc., will be discussed with investors in October, Nilekani added.

Calling Infosys a “resilient company”, he said, “I hope to put the company on the right path.”

“I am committed to a high standard of corporate governance.”

“We will make sure we continue to remain an iconic company that has been held in high regard for its achievements and driven by a great team,” he said.

No “disruptions” are expected in the road ahead, he said, adding, “I spoke to Vishal (Sikka), and we agreed it was an appropriate time to leave.”

Nilekani, 62, who was CEO of Infosys from March 2002 till April 2007 and its Vice-Chairman, quit the company in 2009 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India as its first Chairman till May 2014.

He had to “pause a lot of things” because he had to come back to Infosys, Nilekani told the investors, adding that he was “fully committed” to all the shareholders.

After the software firm’s first non-founder executive Vishal Sikka resigned as the CEO on August 18, Nilekani returned to the company as a non-Executive Chairman of the Board on Thursday.