The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a new Rs 200 note on Friday. Since demonetisation, it is the third currency note issued by the RBI.

Describing the look of the new Rs 200 note, a note from the administration said that the new note has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Bright Yellow. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

However, those waiting to get their Rs 200 note from their nearby ATMs, will have to wait for almost 2 weeks more. As per reports, the ATMs need a recalibration in order to dispense the new note.

The Rs 200 note will be available at select RBI offices and banks right after the launch. ATMs needs to be recalibrated to handle a different denomination of Rs 200. The ATM providers will also have to check the supply of notes to match it with the capacity of an ATM. Each cassette in an ATM can hold up to 2,500 notes. Therefore, ATMs may take a week’s time to dispense Rs 200 notes.

Commenting on the ease of transaction post the launch of Rs 200 note, the RBI said, “New currency denomination and design is done keeping in consideration various factors like ease of transactions for the common man, replacement of soiled banknotes, inflation and the need for combating counterfeiting.”

“The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, RBI from select RBI offices, and some banks,” it added.

Know a little more about your new Rs 200 note:

a) See through register with denominational numeral 200. Latent image with denominational numeral 200.

b) Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’.

c) Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted.

d) Motif of Sanchi Stupa.

e) Swachh Bharat logo with slogan.