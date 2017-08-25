Offering fresh insight on latest global trends and revealing its strategy for the country’s dynamic mobile landscape, Samsung Electronics on Friday showcased its latest technologies for the Indian smartphone market.

The second ‘Samsung Mobile Solution Forum 2017’ (SMSF) showcased a new image sensor “ISOCELL” and upcoming technologies for mobile camera.

“ISOCELL” is named after the company’s own image sensor technology that allows high-colour fidelity and excellent image quality even with smaller pixels.

“India is witnessing an extraordinary digital communication revolution with growth prospects never seen before and Samsung is thrilled to catalyse this change by providing total technology solutions to its customers,” Haejin Park, Vice President and Head of Device Solutions in Southeast Asia, Samsung Electronics, told reporters here.

The company’s semiconductor solution included a ‘Near Field Communication’ (NFC) mobile payment solution, touch-controller supporting force home key feature, ‘LPDDR4-based’ mobile DRAM and ‘T5’ portable solid state drive (SSD).

“Samsung continues to recognise the opportunities that India brings,” the company said.

Over 200 industry professionals attended the forum.